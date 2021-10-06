FDA Warns of Potential Cancer Causing Ingredients in Hand Sanitizer

In this day and age, hand sanitizer is something most people keep around at all times.

I personally always keep a bottle on my desk at work. As a self-professed germophobe, I’ve kept sanitizer around for many years before there was such a thing as COVID-19.

These days there are more brands on the market than ever, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Be careful about which products you select, though.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued multiple warnings regarding sanitizers people shouldn’t use over the last year and a half. In all, there are currently 260 sanitizers that have made the list of products consumers shouldn’t use. Go here for the full list.

On Monday, October 4, the FDA issued yet another warning concerning a dangerous hand sanitizer. The agency is urging consumers to not use "artnaturals scent free" hand sanitizer due to it being contaminated with ingredients that may cause cancer in humans.

The product is labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” and has been found to contain dangerous levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants:

Benzene may cause certain types of cancer in humans. Animal studies show acetaldehyde may cause cancer in humans and may cause serious illness or death. Acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin. While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, FDA recommends consumers do not use products contaminated with unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal.

If you have this product or any of the products on the list of hand sanitizers consumers shouldn’t use, stop using it immediately and dispose of it in a hazardous waste container. DO NOT flush it or pour it down the sink. Contact your local sanitation department for instructions on hazardous waste disposal.