Maybe you didn't win the big jackpot, but you could've still won something.

This past week, I think everyone had Powerball fever with the second biggest jackpot in United States history. Sadly, no one in Texas won that big jackpot. However, this does not mean you didn't possibly win something. Just for matching a couple of numbers, you get a few bucks.

The Texas Lottery just released their numbers for unclaimed money for their 2017 fiscal year so far -- $52,886,038. That unclaimed money has been divvied up between foundation school fund and The Texas Veterans Commission.

Be sure you don't throw that ticket away next time. Take it back to the store and run it through that little reader and see if you won some cash. If you don't check, you may literally be throwing money away.