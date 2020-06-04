First Assembly and Convoy of Hope to Give Out Mercy Boxes of Food

First Assembly church in Wichita Falls has teamed up with Convoy of Hope to bring some much needed food to those who most desperately need it.

Mercy Boxes of food will be given out, free of charge, to anyone who asks this Saturday (06.06.20) starting at 10:00 a.m. Just visit the church at 3101 McNiel Avenue and choose which of three options will be best for you and your family.

Option One is a box filled with fruits and vegetables.

Option Two is larger and has more variety inside the box.

Option Three is the same as Option Two but also includes milk and dairy products.

First Assembly volunteers will be asking for a name and e-mail address to ensure that no one abuses the service and comes through multiple times.

Convoy of Hope is a faith based, international, humanitarian relief organization based in Springfield, Missouri. They began in 1994 and over the years have fed more than 300,000 children in 18 countries around the world. By partnering with churches around the world they bring help and hope to those who are hurting. The Mercy Boxes are a direct result of the impact that the COVID-19 virus has had on many people's incomes and abilities to feed their families.

The scheduled times for this Saturday's Mercy Box distributions are from 10: a.m. to 1:00 p.m., but they will continue giving out food until all 1,200 boxes are gone.

You can learn more by contacting First Assembly at 940-691-1020, or simply stop by their church at 3101 McNiel Avenue any time after 10:00 Saturday morning. Follow First Assembly on Facebook for updates.