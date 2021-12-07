First COVID-19 Omicron Variant Case Discovered in Texas

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has made its way to Texas.

KENS 5 reports that a woman in the Houston area is the first confirmed case of the omicron variant. She is said to be in her 40’s and hasn’t traveled anywhere recently.

The report of the first positive case in the state follows the news that health officials in Houston found the omicron variant in wastewater in eight area treatment plants (the city has a total of 39).

While the omicron variant is spreading throughout the country, the delta variant remains the most common.

The omicron variant was first detected in Botswana on November 11, 2021 and then in South Africa on November 14. Research out of South Africa suggests the new variant is more likely to cause reinfection in people who have immunity than the delta variant.

The good news is that early data suggests omicron may not be as dangerous as delta.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s likely that the omicron variant will spread more easily than the original virus, but it’s currently unknown as to whether or not it will be more easily transmitted than the delta variant.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to reduce the likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization or death in those who contract the omicron variant. But it is possible for those who have been fully vaccinated to become infected.

Those who want to get the vaccine or a booster shot can visit Vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

