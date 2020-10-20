First Space Force Recruits to Begin Training Right Here in Texas

Space...the final frontier.

The goal for the Space Force is to have 6,500 active-duty military members by the end of the 2021 fiscal year. You have to start somewhere and seven individuals will be the first members into the training for the new Space Force program. Two women and five men, were sworn in this morning. They will be heading to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to begin their training.

“Today is an important milestone as we stand up the Space Force,” Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David “DT” Thompson said. “Until now, we’ve been focused on building our initial ranks with transfers from the Air Force. With these new recruits, we begin to look to the future of our force by bringing in the right people directly to realize our aspirations of building a tech-savvy service that’s reflective of the nation we serve.”

The training will be seven and a half weeks long and we will see how the new recruits do. The trainees will be doing courses similar to what an Air Force trainee sees. They will also have three other courses that focus on space training. Good luck to the latest recruits and we will see how this new branch of defense goes.