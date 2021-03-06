Huge ‘God of Chaos’ Space Rock Passed Over Your Head Recently, You Survived

A giant asteroid named 'God of Chaos recently passed over the earth as part of its journey through space. Despite the nickname, the visit appears to have been rather benign. Clearly, since you're reading this, you've survived.

The "potentially hazardous" space rock was expected to fly past Earth on Friday (March 5, 2021) in the evening. Officials believe The God of Chaos asteroid is potentially hazardous because of its size and how close it is to Earth.

Scientists believe the asteroid is 1,017 ft to 2,230 feet and will pass Earth tonight by 10,225,000 miles, which is equal to 43 times the distance from the earth to the moon, Newsweek reports.

The asteroid is named Apophis nicknamed the God of Chaos, after the Egyptian god.

"This will be the closest approach by something this large currently known," NASA said about the asteroid's Friday night fly-by, according to the Daily Star. "Apophis will be visible to the naked eye for several hours, and Earth tides will probably change its spin state."

Scientists will be monitoring the God of Chaos asteroid closely because if its close trajectory to Earth - expected to be only 19,800 miles from Earth when it returns in April 2029. However, researchers believe there's a 3 percent chance of the space rock hitting earth in 2029, according to Fox News.

It's supposed to be back in 2036 and could be even closer to earth in 2068.