Watch: SpaceX Starship Explodes in the Sky Over Texas

People on TikTok are steadily arguing about what’s going on in this video. Personally, I don’t care. I just think it looks cool.

But for the sake of this article, I googled “SpaceX Explosion” to see what I could find out. And sure enough, there are plenty of articles covering the explosion.

I’m far too unqualified to even attempt to explain exactly what happened without sounding like a complete idiot, so I’ll throw it out there that while SpaceX called the incident a "rapid unscheduled disassembly," the 2nd test launch of the megarocket dubbed Starship was considered a success, according to Space.com.

I will say this, though. If I was even remotely considering jumping aboard one of their spacecraft in the future, the below video would be enough to convince me that I am much better off keeping my feet on the ground.

But the incident also serves as a reminder as to just how brave the men and women who venture into space are. They know good and well the risk they are taking, yet they boldly carry on.

And I’m so grateful for those who travel to outer space. Because even though I’m pretty risk averse, I do like to geek out on all things related to space.

