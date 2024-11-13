First Texas Freeze Appears to be Just Days Ahead

Get ready Texas – winter weather is almost here.

I’ll go ahead and admit that I’m not the biggest fan of winter. It’s easily my least favorite season of the year.

My thing is that I’m a very cold-natured person. I’m usually the first person to put a jacket on and the last one to take it off.

Get our free mobile app

No, I do not like being cold.

So yeah, living somewhere like Minnesota sounds miserable to me. Fortunately for people like me, Texas winters are typically mild, and the stretches of below-freezing temperatures are usually few and far between.

But I know many people who absolutely love winter. Since you’re reading this, I would be willing to bet a dollar to a donut that you’re one of those people.

In that case, you’ll be pleased as peach to learn that much of the Lone Star State is expected to get its first freeze on November 19, according to Texas Storm Chasers.

So, break that big coat out, put on a pot of chili, and get ready for our first taste of winter weather.

These Are 2024's Top Ten Most Popular Cars In The State Of Texas There's a lot of cars in the Lone Star State. Which are the ones that we see most often? Gallery Credit: Tommy Paradise, Townsquare Media, Getty Images, Chevrolet, Canva

See the Top 55 Hospitals in Texas Named Among Best in the Nation The Top 55 Hospitals in Texas