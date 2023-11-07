Watch Florida Man Driving a Semi Lead Texas Police on a Wild High-Speed Chase

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or in my case, ever.

As is often the case in weird, wild news reports, our story begins with a Florida man. 51-year-old Christopher John Lubowski of Ormond Beach, Florida led police on a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties last Saturday, November 4.

According to Click2Houston, the chase started in Montgomery County and ended in Fort Bend County in Fulshear, more than two and a half hours later.

Thankfully (and perhaps miraculously) no one was seriously injured throughout the chase. In the video below, you see the truck rocking side-to-side, looking as if it could roll over at any moment. Police believe it was due to Lubowski wiggling the steering wheel, according to a report by ABC 13.

And at one point the guy did a U-turn and was going the wrong way on US-59. Witnesses cited divine intervention for being able to swerve out of the way of the speeding truck.

Why was Lubowski leading the police on a high-speed chase? He had meth on him. Oh yeah, and a urine kit to help pass a drug test. So, putting two and two together, I’m 99.9% sure he was high as a kite.

Lubowski has been charged with evading law enforcement and meth possession. He is currently being held in Montgomery County on a $150,000 bond.

