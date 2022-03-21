North Texas Thieves Steal Over $10,000 Of Perfume And Lead Police On A High Speed Chase

I’ve heard of criminals robbing banks, jewelry stores, and pawn shops before, but I don’t recall hearing about anyone robbing a beauty store, and running off with a bunch of perfume. Over the weekend, law enforcement arrested three individuals for leading police on a high-speed chase, after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of perfume.

Last Friday, law enforcement received a call reporting shoplifting at the Ulta Beauty store located at 190 East Stacy Road in Allen, Texas. According to police, a mother along with her daughter and another man, allegedly stole several baskets of perfume from the store. Once they fled the scene, all three suspects ended up stealing over $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Law enforcement later located the suspect’s getaway car on Highway 75, about three miles south of the store near the Bethany Road exit. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver hit the gas and led police on a high-speed chase that lasted for about 75 miles.

At some point during the chase, the mother in the vehicle called police informing them that her 16-year-old daughter was driving the vehicle. She told law enforcement that she was pleading with her daughter to pull over, and stop the car. However, the daughter disobeyed her mother’s request, and continued to speed down the highway, trying to outrun the police.

After evading police for over an hour, the daughter eventually gave up, and pulled into a Circle K off of I-20 in Canton all the way in East Texas. Once the driver parked the car at the gas station, all three of the vehicles’ occupants then surrendered to law enforcement. The 16-year-old driver, her mother, and another man were then taken into custody, and were charged with shoplifting, evading arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.

