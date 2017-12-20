Former Dallas Maverick Has Toilet Stolen From His House

Who in the hell steals a toilet?

If you're a Dallas Mavericks fan, you may remember Charlie Villanueva. Charlie is no longer in the NBA and after playing the 2016 season with the Mavericks is still living in Dallas. Sadly, Charlie got robbed last night. Criminals took several of Charlie's appliances and his toilet.

Hold up, what kind of sick thief steals a toilet? Unless Charlie had a gold or one of those Japanese robot toilets, why would you steal a toilet? Who wants to go through the hassle of dismantling a toilet? Also, could you pick a more awkward thing to carry out of a house? So many questions in this story and so far no leads. I hope this thief installed the toilet in their own house. Do pawn shops take toilets?