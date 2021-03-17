Former Mavericks Center Shawn Bradley Paralyzed After Being Hit by Car

Tragic news to report regarding former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley.

The Mavericks revealed in a statement earlier today that Bradley was struck by a car from behind while riding a bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah. He has been hospitalized since the incident happened on January 20.

Bradley, the 7’6” former NBA player with the Dallas Mavericks, was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a mere block from his home in St. George, Utah. The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

According to the statement, Bradley is in good spirits with his wife, Carrie, at his side around-the-clock. He plans to use his platform as a retired professional athlete to help raise awareness about the importance of bicycle safety.

Get our free mobile app

Bradley doesn’t plan to release any further public updates, but will instead focus on his rehabilitation.

The 48-year-old Bradley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1993 draft. He was traded to the New Jersey Nets in his third season before being traded to the Mavericks during the 1996-1997 season. He finished out his career as a Mav, spending eight seasons with the team.

Several people from the NBA community have offered support on Twitter:

My heart goes out to the big man, as well. I always felt like he was a bit of an underrated player and seems like a genuinely good guy.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them