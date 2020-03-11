Four Dead at North Texas Hotel in Suspected Murder-Suicide UPDATE

UPDATE (3/12/2020): The Dallas Morning News is now reporting that while no cause of death has been officially announced, the maternal grandfather of the two boys posted on Facebook, accusing the boys' father of being the one who killed the boys and another woman before taking his own life,

This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write. I can hardly make these words come out.

Yesterday morning, my daughter’s evil sent from the devil ex-husband, had my two beloved grandsons for the night, and yesterday morning, he killed them in a hotel room in Dallas. My entire family is beyond devastation. My heart is ripped to shreds.

Those two boys were my life. I loved them with every ounce of my being. I know that my entire life has changed forever. Please pray for my daughter. I don’t know how she will survive this. I don’t know how any of us will survive this. I am no longer the same person. My boys are gone. The pain is unbearable.

ORIGINAL POST:

Two adults and two children were found dead in a Dallas hotel room Tuesday afternoon, believed to be victims of a murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched to the Staybridge Suits after 3pm on Tuesday, responding to a report of a gunshot heard in a room. The responding officers found four bodies in the room, two adults and two children, all of whom who had apparently died from gunshot wounds. The adults were identified as 41-year-old Charles Schoenfeld and 31-year-old Brittany Howard, and the children where identified as Schoenfeld's sons, 9-year-old Noah and 12-year-old Charles II.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the four had been staying at the hotel for a week, and their reservation expired Tuesday morning, resulting in management attempting to enter the room that afternoon. Management knocked on the door and heard a single gunshot, so they immediately called police. Fox 4 is reporting that witnesses heard what could have been gunshots earlier in the day, but believed it at the time to be backfire from traffic.

A gun was recovered in the room, but investigators are not clear at this time on the details surrounding the shooting, apart from believing it to be a murder-suicide.