Wichita Falls Police Officer Saves Suicidal Woman From Jumping Off Bridge

Major and I mean MAJOR shout out to Officer Rhoden here.

I'm happy to see we're reporting that the woman was rescued before she jumped earlier this afternoon. The incident actually happened right across the street from our studio earlier today. A woman attempted to jump off the bridge right at the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Kell East Boulevard.

Wichita Fall Police Department Patrol Officer Brian Rhoden was on the scene was able to prevent the woman from jumping off the bridge. Two Wichita County constable officers also helped get the woman safely off the bridge. News Channel 6 KAUZ is reporting she was taken to get the help she needed.

I know this past year has been rough on a lot of us. It sucks if I'm being honest, but suicide is never the answer. Please, if you're thinking of taking your own life. Please reach out and talk to someone. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is avaiable for you 24/7. You can give them a call at 1-800-273-8255.

Shout out once again to Officer Rhoden here. Give this man some accommodations or whatever police get for doing a good job. I never want to get into the studio and have to report a suicide in our town. Please reach out to someone to talk.

If you don't feel comfortable talking over the phone, you can also text HOME to 741741 to get someone to text you or you can chat online with someone at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/. They will connect you with counselor for help during this time.