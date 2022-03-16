Four Of The Deadliest Intersections In America Are In Texas

Get our free mobile app

It may not be too surprising to hear that a state our size has four of the deadliest intersections in the United States. It seems like everywhere you drive these days in Texas there is a good chance another driver is not paying attention to what they are supposed to be doing or they are just disregarding any and all traffic laws.

According to analysis done by The Fang Law Firm, close to 25% of fatal car accidents happened at intersections throughout the United States. The law firm decided to take a look and rank the deadliest intersections in the United States and for Texas, four intersections were identified.

To be honest though, the intersections that were identified may surprise you.

The deadliest intersection in Texas is located in Mansfield at US-287 & Highway 360. In fact, it ranked as the sixth deadliest intersection in America.

The second deadliest intersection in Texas, 14th nationally, is located in Odessa at SR 302 and FM 866. The third deadliest intersection was ranked 29th nationally is located in Pecos County at FM 1776 and US-285. The fourth deadliest intersection in Texas ranked 34th in the nation in McLennan County located at FM2311 and SR-31.

One thing you may have noticed is that most of these intersections aren't in the middle of large urban areas. According to the analysis from the law firm, that was pretty much true across the United States.

36 percent (656 out of 1,828) of deadly intersections are located in rural areas – despite only 18 percent of the U.S. population living in rural areas. We defined rural areas as any area that is not inside the limits of a city with a population of over 2,500.

Drive safe, Texas.

