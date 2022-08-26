Texas Woman Left Kid in the Car When She Fled the Scene of an Accident

If you're going to commit a crime, always smart not to leave any evidence behind. Also, don't leave your kid at the scene of the crime either.

Looks like Austin police had a busy Monday morning earlier this week. Around 5 AM on August 22nd, police responded to a rollover accident. Witnesses observed the woman flee the scene after flipping over her vehicle. According to witnesses, a child was left in the car as well. The woman did apparently attempt to get the child out of their, but was not having any luck.

Get our free mobile app

The four-year-old was able to crawl out of a broken window and police found a witness holding the small child when they arrived. The child in police report was only known as L.A. and he had told police that his mom was drunk. A few hours later, police got a missing child's report from the boy's grandmother and she claimed her daughter was the one driving.

A vehicle records check indicated that the vehicle belonged to a Yolanda Olvera. Police were able to find her at a nearby Austin hospital. She was arrested upon leaving the hospital. According to Fox 7 Austin, her only charges are Failure to Stop and Render Aid. I imagine more charges could be coming from this. The officers interviewed her, and she confirmed to them that she was driving from a friend's house who lived off of Oltorf Road around 5-6 a.m.

She remains in the Travis County Jail as of this posting.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State