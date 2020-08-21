Fully Transparent Face Mask Approved by FDA

For the first time ever, the FDA has approved a fully transparent surgical mask.

The masks, made by American medical supply company ClearMask, are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models on the company’s website.

Wearing a mask is one of the many adjustments we’ve had to make during the COVID-19 pandemic. And there are plenty of nuisances that come with wearing one. People who wear glasses have issues with their glasses fogging up, some people have a problem breathing with them on and they’re especially difficult for the hearing impaired, who rely on lip-reading to understand what people are saying.

That’s where the new transparent mask comes in, making it easier to communicate by making the mouth visible.

Of course, the new mask has benefits for everyone. Wearing a mask muffles your voice and I don’t know about you, but I’ve had to ask someone to repeat themselves more than once. Hopefully, being able to read peoples’ lips will alleviate that.