Galveston, Texas Issues Mandatory Evacuation in Preparation for Hurricane Laura

City services will be suspended at noon today.

Anything can happen in the next few days, but experts are predicting Hurricane Laura to hit Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday. It is expected to be around a category three hurricane. Hurricanes are unpredictable, but it looks like Galveston could be in the path this week so the city has issued a mandatory evacuation.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has also issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula, including the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist - effective immediately. Models are predicting three to six feet of flooding if the hurricane hits like it is expected to.

All we can do know is wait and see how Hurricane Laura will affect Texas and Louisiana in a few days. You have probably heard about two hurricanes possibly striking the south this week. Hurricane Marco has been downgraded to a tropical storm since the winds weakened to 70 miles per hour yesterday. This storm is still expected to affect parts of Louisiana and Florida.