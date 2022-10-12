Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set

In her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Geena Davis reveals Bill Murray harassed her with a massage device and screamed at her on set while working together in the '90s.

According to Variety via The Times UK and NME, Davis writes in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he allegedly greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."

She claims he insisted on using the device on her, despite her refusal.

Later, on the set of their 1990 film Quick Change, Murray allegedly screamed at Davis in her trailer and continued to shout at her as he followed her from the trailer to the set, in front of hundreds of crew members.

"The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…" Davis writes of the incident.

According to Variety via People, Davis writes she "said no multiple times" to the massage device, "but he wouldn’t relent."

"I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop," she continues, adding she "realized with profound sadness that I didn’t yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught — or to simply walk out."

This isn't the first time Murray has been accused of unsavory behavior toward female co-workers and staff on set.

In 2021, Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu discussed her own negative experience with Murray, who starred as Bosley in the 2000 film.

Liu claimed that Murray made "unacceptable" insults to her while on set.

Most recently, Murray was suspended from the film Being Mortal — Aziz Ansari's directorial debut — due to "inappropriate behavior," according to IndieWire.

Reportedly, Murray was "particularly friendly with one female production staffer." Some have speculated Murray was inappropriate toward his co-star Keke Palmer, though speculation remains unconfirmed.

Content warning: sexual assault

"At one moment when the two were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her. It was perhaps an unclear bit of physical comedy, but one that was unannounced. She couldn’t move because he outweighed her, she alleged. Then, he kissed her on the mouth, although when he did so, both Murray and the woman were wearing masks," Puck reporter Eriq Gardner wrote, per IndieWire.

Murray allegedly came to a settlement after the incident.

Murray has not issued a statement regarding Davis' recent accusations.