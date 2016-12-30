George Coty Wayman Accepts Plea Deal in Murder of 3-Year-Old Clay County Boy

An Olney, TX man will spend the rest of his life in prison after accepting a plea deal in the murder case of 3-year-old Dominic Castro.

Wayman was arrested in May in the shooting death of Dominic . Witnesses reported that Dominic had been jumping on the bed with the gun accidentally discharged, shooting Dominic in the back of the head. Authorities say soon after another witness came forward and stated that Wayman had pointed the gun at Dominic and threatened to shoot him if he didn't stop jumping on the bed before intentionally shooting the child.

Charged with capital murder of a person under the age of ten, Wayman was looking at the death penalty. TRN reports that Wayman plead guilty on Thursday to the murder as part of a deal for a life sentence.

Wayman will have to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole; however, 97th District Attorney Paige Williams says that Wayman being paroled after 30 years is "extremely unlikely."