UPDATE: (5/18/16 8:20 PM): The investigation of an incident that led to a 3-year-old boy's death from a gunshot wound to the head has led to the arrest of the boy's stepfather, 18-year-old George Coty Wayman from Bellevue.

Police say the initial statements that the boy was bouncing on the bed and accidentally landed on the gun did not match up with the evidence.

According to Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons, the toddler was indeed jumping on a bed in their residence on Buffalo Springs Road, however, Wayman reportedly pointed a 9mm handgun at the boy and told him that if he didn't stop jumping on the bed he would shoot him. At that point, the gun discharged striking the boy in the back of the head.

The boy died at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls late Wednesday morning.

Wayman has been charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years of Age and Criminal Trespass. His bond has been set at $500,000 for the murder charge and $5,000 for the trespass charge.

Original Story:

A 3-year-old Clay County boy was accidentally shot in the head while playing inside his family’s home shortly before 3 pm Tuesday (5/17).

According to Police, the accident occurred at FM 148 and FM 3077 near Buffalo Springs just southwest of Bellevue.

The child was reportedly bouncing on a bed when he landed on a loaded 9mm pistol. The pistol discharged and a round struck the child in the back of the head.

Air Evac flew the child to United Regional in Wichita Falls for emergency surgery. The child is said to be in "grave condition."