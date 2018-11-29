Get in Free to the Graham Drive-In With a Toy on Saturday

If you always wanted to go to the drive-in, this Saturday is the day to go. All you need to bring is a toy.

I'm all for helping Toys for Tots, an awesome program that helps less fortunate families get some toys in time for the holidays. The Graham Drive-In has decided to help them out this Saturday and the Drive-In wants to hook you up for helping them out. Bring in one unwrapped present and you get free admission. You will be seeing my personal favorite Christmas movie of all time, 'A Christmas Story'.

You get to see Ralphie shoot his eye out on the big screen. The movie starts at 6:45, but you may want to get there early. Starting at 5:30 you can get in and Santa will be at the Drive-In before the movie. Hopefully he is a lot nicer than the Santa in the movie, that dude freaked me out when I was kid. Free face painting will also be happening before the show starts as well. Enjoy some free hot dogs and hot cocoa as well.

For just one toy, you get all that. Plus you know that toy is going to an amazing cause. So if you're free on Saturday, make the road trip to Graham.