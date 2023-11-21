Dallas, Texas Opens New Toys R Us in Strange Location

Don't expect to be taking the kids to this location on a weekly basis.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the New Toys R Us in Dallas

As Toys R Us Shutters Its Stores, Employees Protest Over Lack Of Severances Getty Images loading...

^Sadly this is how I thought Toys R Us was going to be remembered. Precious memories of running through aisles looking at toys. You can never keep Geoffrey the Giraffe down. In recent years Toys R Us made a comeback as a website only toy retailer and most recently opening up inside of Macy's stores.

Example of Toys R Us in Macy's Below

Toys"R"Us Grand Opening At Macy's Herald Square Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. loading...

Much smaller than what you expect from a Toys R Us experience, I am just happy the brand is not dead. Currently the DFW area has several Toys R Us locations inside of a Macy's I will put those below if you ever want to go check them out.

Current List of Macy's/Toys R Us Stores North Texas

Toys“R”Us at Macy's NorthPark Center 8687 N Central Expy Dallas, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Dallas Galleria 13375 Noel Rd Dallas, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Town East 4000 Town East Mall Mesquite, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Irving Mall 3801 Irving Mall Irving, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Firewheel Town Center 701 Horseshoe Dr Garland, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Parks at Arlington 3841 S Cooper St Arlington, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's The Shops at Willow Bend 6209 W Park Blvd Plano, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Grapevine Mills 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway Grapevine, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's North East Mall 1101 Melbourne Rd Hurst, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Stonebriar Centre 2609 Preston Rd Frisco, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Backstage Centre At Preston Ridge 3251 Preston Ridge Frisco, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Village at Fairview 201 Stacy Rd Fairview, TX

Toys“R”Us at Macy's Hulen Mall 4650 S Hulen St Fort Worth, TX

New Toys R Us Opened Today at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Toys R Us has officially opened it's first store back in the Dallas area not attached to a Macy's. However, you better have a plane ticket if you want to go check it out. Currently sitting inside Terminal A at DFW International Airport. This is the first Toys R Us airport location and apparently won't be the last. The company wants to open more and even stores on board major cruise ships. Toys R Us also plans to open 24 new stores in 2024. Just when you thought Geoffrey was gone forever, he climbs back from the dead to bring the toys back to the kids.

Highest Rated Restaurants in Texas on the Food Network All info taken from TV Food Maps, if you have a problem with the score as always don't shoot the messenger. You can get a full breakdown from them here . Let's get ready to chow down Texas style. Gallery Credit: Stryker