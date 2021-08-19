Wichita Falls Needs to Get a Macy’s in Sikes Senter Mall So Toys R Us Can Return

Why do we need a Macy's in Wichita Falls? Big news broke today for the department store and a little piece of my childhood is returning.

In case you have not heard yet, Toys R Us just signed a massive deal with Macy's to open up Toys R Us sections, within the department store. This will apparently be happening to 400 Macy's stores throughout the country.

“As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

Sadly, the closest Macy's to us is in the Dallas area. Hopefully at least one of those Dallas locations gets a Toys R Us section. I don't know what it's like being a kid without a toy store. Yeah, Walmart and Target have toy aisles, but the experience of walking into Toys R Us as a kid was something else.

I know this new Toys R Us within Macy's will be similar to an aisle at Target. As long as Geoffrey the Giraffe is there, I will be happy.

