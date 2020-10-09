Joe Exotic’s zoo is haunted and we’ll all get a front-row seat to the horror with the Travel Channel’s two-hour special Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo.

The Ghost Adventures crew is taking a walk on the wild side with the first-ever paranormal investigation into the Tiger King’s former Wynnewood, Oklahoma zoo.

Zoo staff has repeatedly experienced strange and unexplained activity including shadow figures, voices, mysterious light phenomena, and more. Many believe the spirit of Travis Maldonado, who killed himself inside of the park, still lingers and appears as a dark mist. The stories prompted Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew, along with a forensic team, to search the entire property back in July of 2020.

The dogs picked up the scent of human remains in the zoo’s alligator pit and they quickly brought in the authorities to confirm.

After a thorough investigation, authorities including the Garvin County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said none of the remains were human. It is believed that the cadaver dogs possibly picked up the scent of human ashes. During the Tiger King series on Netflix, Joe noted that people had wanted their ashes buried within the zoo, and he had, in fact, spread ashes through various parts of the property.

Many thought the Tiger King saga ended here. But the Ghost Adventures crew returned with the dogs a second time and captured three distinct EVPs in the area in question.

“This investigation was wild from beginning to end. We went into it thinking we knew a little about this story already, but there were so many surprises at every turn,” said Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans. “It’s a super-charged location and it felt surreal to be there. This special has all the drama, characters and twists that you would expect in any Joe Exotic story. But just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all, there’s more.”

Tune in to the two-hour special Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo as it premieres on Travel Channel, Thursday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.