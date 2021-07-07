You Can Sign Up to Date Joe Exotic Once He Gets Out of Prison

Want to be Joe Exotic's next husband?

It's been over a year since 'Tiger King' entered our lives. Just when you thought you were done with that crazy show, Joe Exotic's lawyers announced something pretty interesting today. Joe is once again looking for love. Sadly, the guy that Joe was married to at the end of the show divorced him while he was in prison. I guess Joe is ready to get back out there, but first Joe has to get out of prison as well.

His lawyers expect Joe to get out. Their statement says: "With all the new evidence that has been obtained proving conspiracy, obstruction of justice, perjury by federal agents, and witnesses, in addition to prosecutor misconduct and the federal judge being a long-time friend of one of the main witnesses in Joe’s case, that he will be freed by the end of the year, if not sooner."

Once Joe gets out, apparently he wants to date. So sign up now for the Bachelor King! Yes, that's right. Men men over 18 years old who are interested in being the "next romance in Joe's new life." can sign up for the Bachelor King. The top three men chosen will be given a four-day, three-night all-inclusive paid getaway with the Tiger King once he's been released.

You know someone wants to film this for a reality dating show and I got to admit. I would need to see this s*** show in action. "I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great," Exotic said in the news release.

So if you had your eye on Joe during the show, here's your chance. The deadline to apply is Sept. 25, 2021. Winners will be announced on Oct. 6, 2021. If you want to sign up, here's the link. Yes, this is apparently a real thing.

