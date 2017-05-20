Well, this is one way to satisfy those Thin Mints cravings.

The leader of a Girl Scout troop has been indicted for swiping $15,000 worth of the iconic cookies, reports the Appalachian News-Express .

Leah Ann Vick, 26, of Auxier, Ken., is accused of taking the treats in February after she picked up the boxes, but failed to give them to her girls to sell.

Making matters worse is the fact that Vick may be holed up somewhere chowing down on Samoas like a cop scarfing down doughnuts while on a stakeout. That's because Vick appears to be on the run (although, how fast is she running while hauling all those cookies around?).

"She has never paid for any of them and, anyone who has tried to contact her about them, has not been able to contact her," Pike Commonwealth’s attorney Rick Bartley said. "It looks like she picked up the cookies and, now, she and the cookies have disappeared."

However, WYMT reports Vick has been apprehended. The station also reported she stole $26,000 worth of cookies, so there is some conflicting information. One thing is clear, though: she helped herself to a lot of cookies, regardless.