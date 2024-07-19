Can You Identify the Suspects in Recent Theft From Wichita Falls Lowe’s?

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying the two suspects in a recent theft from Lowe’s.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you know the identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (940)322-9888.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 19, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 12, 2024 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash