Give Blood – Get Coffee Until 2:00 p.m. Today

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of modern life, including the blood supply. That's why the Texas Blood Institute and Frank & Joe's Coffee House teamed up for a one day blood drive in Parker Square.

Anyone who gives blood at the Bloodmobile today (05.08.2020) gets a free drink of their choice from Frank & Joe's.

With people staying in their homes more the blood banks are becoming dangerously low and blood drives like this one are easy ways to help everyone out.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can simply stop by the bloodmobile outside Frank & Joe's Coffee House at the corner of Kemp and Kell in Parker Square. No appointment is needed, but if you'd like to make one you can do so by calling Texas Blood Institute at 940-235-9106.

Frank & Joe's Coffee House via Facebook

The Texas Blood Institute is affiliated with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the 6th largest independent, non profit, blood collector in the United States and is the only blood and platelet collection organization in North Texas. The blood you donate today will help people in eight different hospitals in Wichita, Clay, Wilbarger, Baylor, and Hardeman counties.

It doesn't matter if you know your blood type or not, the Texas Blood Institute staff will take care of all of those details for you, all you need to do is show up and give the gift of life. This blood drive continues through 2:00 this afternoon, but if you can't make it today and still want to help out, the Texas Blood Institute has plenty of information on how to do that on their website.