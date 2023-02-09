What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday.

Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.

I can’t say that I blame the goats, though. I’m actually quite the fan of Target myself (even though the location in Wichita Falls really needs to step up its sports card game).

Anyway, I digress. Because the pet section has been pretty well stocked when I’ve been there lately. But with that being said, I’m not sure if they carry goat milk. However, my best guess is that they don’t.

But most Targets these days have a grocery section inside. So, maybe they were looking for a little roughage to munch on.

Or maybe they were looking for some veggies. Rural Living Today says goats are big fans of tomatoes, lettuce, spinach, celery, and carrots. If that’s the case, hopefully, they got a belly full during their Target visit.

All kidding aside, I’m glad the two goats were moved to a safe place while awaiting Harris County Animal Livestock. However, I’m not sure what happens at this point. Hopefully, their owner has seen the post and will be able to get them back home (and hopefully secure them a little better so they don’t make another Target run).

And that, my friend, is the most Texas story I have written in a long, long time.

