A Watusi Bull Grazing on Someone’s Front Lawn is Oh So Texas

Look at the horns on that bad boy!

A lot of the folks commenting on the video below shared on TikTok are mistakenly calling the bull that was seen grazing on someone’s front lawn in Texas a Longhorn. Sure, it has some long horns, but that’s a Watusi.

The much thicker girth of the horns is the easiest way to distinguish a Watusi from a Texas Longhorn.

Get our free mobile app

Regardless, both are probably the most majestic-looking breeds of cattle. There’s just something about those long horns that make those breeds so beautiful to me.

Then again, I’m the son of a Texas cattleman, so I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for cattle.

Speaking of my father, ol’ Daddy wasn’t a big fan of Longhorn cattle. It was nothing personal, it’s just that as a cattle buyer, his job was to spend his bosses’ money on cattle that would produce the best cuts of meat. In that department, he was more of an Angus and Hereford kind of guy.

Anyway, I digress.

I feel sorry for anyone who happened to walk out the front door and encounter that bull. Because as cool as he may look, bulls are not to be messed with.

If you ever happen to run into a bull in your neighborhood at some point, you had best call a professional. Otherwise, you just might find yourself in a heap of trouble.

Let's Learn 25 Cool and Likely Unknown Facts About the State of Texas Texas has an interesting history full of facts that even many native Texans do not know.

6 Places to Visit in Texas That Won't Kill Your Bank Account Here is a list of places you can visit in Texas and have lots of fun without spending massive amounts of money.