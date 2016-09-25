Golfing Great Arnold Palmer Dead at 87

Golf lost one of its most iconic figures when Arnold Palmer passed away Sunday at the age of 87.

Beloved as a golfer who helped bring the sport from the elite to the common man, his legion of fans was known as " Arnie's Army ." As Jack Nicklaus once said, "Arnold Palmer was the everyday man's hero. From the modest upbringing, Arnold embodied the hard-working strength of America."

He won seven majors in his career -- four Masters, two British Opens and U.S. Open -- and notched an astounding 62 victories on the tour altogether. He qualified for the Masters 50 consecutive years , a streak that ended in 2004.

Palmer's stretch of dominance kicked off in 1960, beginning a four-year period where he won six majors and 29 victories on the PGA Tour.

He would also have a hand in launching the Gold Channel, work with various charities, design more than 200 golf courses and receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.

And even non-golf fans know of Palmer. He's often credited with popularizing the drink bearing his name -- a concoction mixing iced tea and lemonade.

Palmer's passing sent a ripple through social media, including one of the sport's most polarizing figures, Tiger Woods.