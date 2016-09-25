Golfing Great Arnold Palmer Dead at 87
Golf lost one of its most iconic figures when Arnold Palmer passed away Sunday at the age of 87.
Beloved as a golfer who helped bring the sport from the elite to the common man, his legion of fans was known as "Arnie's Army." As Jack Nicklaus once said, "Arnold Palmer was the everyday man's hero. From the modest upbringing, Arnold embodied the hard-working strength of America."
He won seven majors in his career -- four Masters, two British Opens and U.S. Open -- and notched an astounding 62 victories on the tour altogether. He qualified for the Masters 50 consecutive years, a streak that ended in 2004.
Palmer's stretch of dominance kicked off in 1960, beginning a four-year period where he won six majors and 29 victories on the PGA Tour.
He would also have a hand in launching the Gold Channel, work with various charities, design more than 200 golf courses and receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.
And even non-golf fans know of Palmer. He's often credited with popularizing the drink bearing his name -- a concoction mixing iced tea and lemonade.
Palmer's passing sent a ripple through social media, including one of the sport's most polarizing figures, Tiger Woods.