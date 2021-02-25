Governor Abbott Suggests Texas Mask Order Could End Soon

It sounds like the statewide mask mandate as well as other coronavirus restrictions may be ending soon.

During a Corpus Christi news conference, Governor Greg Abbott was asked when the mask order would end now that Texans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ABC 13.

The governor responded that it was a “great question” and state leadership is evaluating it now:

We're working right now on evaluating when we're gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon.

He didn’t specify a timeframe, but it looks as if we’re moving toward a loosening of restrictions here in the near future.

Another hot button issue is the order that rolls back business re-openings in a region in which the hospital’s COVID-19 patients exceed 15% of its capacity.

As of Tuesday, only 5.1% of Texas’ population had been fully vaccinated. Health officials believe 70% to 80% of the population will need to receive the vaccine to achieve herd immunity, so we still have a long way to go to get there.