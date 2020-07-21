Governor Greg Abbott Will Throw Out Virtual First Pitch for Rangers Opening Day

Looks like Governor Abbott will be doing the first pitch from the comfort of the Texas Capitol.

It's nice to have sports back in our lives. The NBA is in Orlando, the NHL is in Canada, and MLB teams are in their own stadiums. Instead of spring training, MLB teams have been doing what they call 'summer camps'. Opening Day will be going down at the end of this week and for the Texas Rangers it will be happening on Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

It will definitely be a different Opening Day with no fans in attendance, but I know many are just happy to watch at home. The first Opening Day at the brand new Globe Life Field is not what anybody had in mind, but the game must go on. The Rangers will have Governor Greg Abbott throw out the first pitch, but he will not be in Arlington on Friday.

Apparently, he is filming it tonight in Austin in front of the Capitol building. My only request is that he only gets one take. That's the beauty of a first pitch, if you mess up, you mess up. I don't want the Governor getting multiple tries. I don't think he will have any trouble though, he has thrown out the first pitch in prior years for the Texas Rangers at their old stadium.

MLB also says they will come together in August to see if fans will be allowed into the stadiums for future games this season. I can't wait for everything going on, even if I can only watch on TV. The Stars have their first game on the 30th and the Mavs on the 31st. Hopefully the Cowboys don't have any more games cancelled. So far the Hall of Fame game and two preseason games have been cancelled to start this season.