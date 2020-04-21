Grab Some Free Nuggets from Wendy’s This Friday

Free nugs for everyone – no strings attached.

Wendy’s is the latest fast food restaurant to offer free grub during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain tweeted yesterday that they’ll be handing out four-piece spicy or regular nuggets all day long this Friday, April 24 with “not a single string attached.”

I’ll probably take ‘em up on this offer. A four-piece spicy nugs and a Frosty to wash ‘em down with sounds really good right about now.

And now my belly’s grumbling.