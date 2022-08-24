Wrong Order at North Texas Wendy’s Leads to Shooting

"Sir, this is a Wendy's!"

I need to stress to folks out there that under no circumstances should you be so frustrated with a wrong order that you pull your gun out. I don't care if they forgot your ketchup or if you got a chicken sandwich instead of a hamburger. Mistakes happen and you should not be taking it out on fast food employees.

Sadly, we have stupid people in the world and it looks like a shooting happened last Wednesday at a Frisco, Texas Wendy's. Apparently someone in the drive thru was unhappy with how their order came out. So they went into the restaurant to complain. After leaving the building, shots were fired from the parking lot at the building from the unhappy customer.

Thankfully, no one was injured from the shooting. After police arrived to investigate, they got enough information to arrest and charge 19-year-old Christian Ellis on Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another two individuals were allegedly in the vehicle with Christian. 19-year-old Tyran McLeod and 33-year-old Shaquita Glaspie. They were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony.

If convicted, Christian could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, all from not being able to keep his cool during a wrong order at the drive thru. Something that literally all of us have been through at some point in time. Christian Ellis has been released from the Collin County Jail after posting $100,000 bond.

We will have to wait and see what his penalty will be for this alleged shooting.

