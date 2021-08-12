Wendy’s is Hooking Everyone Up With a Free Breakfast Sandwich

If you haven’t yet tried one of Wendy’s new breakfast croissants, now is the time.

The fast-food chain is looking to spread some positive vibes in everyone’s morning on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14 with free croissants, according to Newsweek.

Customers can claim either a Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant for free, with no strings attached. The promotion does not include the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

All you have to do is show up at participating locations during regular breakfast hours of 6:30 am – 10:30 am – no purchase necessary.

I reached to the location at 3601 Kemp Blvd. here in Wichita Falls and they confirmed they are participating in the promotion (I didn’t get an answer when I called the location in the Flying J on Old Jacksboro Highway).

There’s a limit of one sandwich per customer, while supplies last. The sandwich can’t be part of a combo meal and can’t be claimed with any other offer.

In a statement, the company said it was looking to bring a little good luck to everybody this Friday the 13th weekend:

Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy's is making sure luck (and free breakfast) is on your side.

I, for one, will be taking advantage of the deal. I first tried Wendy’s breakfast a few days after they rolled it out and was impressed. I highly recommend the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant. It’s easily one of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches out there.

