Monday morning, Texas governor Greg Abbott offered condolences to the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest musical festival.



"The news of this senseless act of violence in Las Vegas overnight is heartbreaking. Cecilia and I are beyond saddened by the tremendous loss of life. Texas mourns and prays for the victims of this tragedy, and the entire Las Vegas Community, in this time of unimaginable pain," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Texas senator John Cornyn has also said he's praying for victims and their families.

Senator Ted Cruz called the shooting "despicable" and offered his prayers to the victims and their families, as well as first responders.

The suspect in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, that left more than 50 dead and more than 400 others injured, has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. He was found dead in a hotel room from a self-inflicted wound.

According to early reports , Paddock had carried more than 10 rifles into a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He opened fire on the crowd gathered in the streets for the Route 91 Harvest festival. The shooting occurred as the event's headliner, country music artist Jason Aldean, took the stage.