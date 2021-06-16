Greg Abbott’s Plan on Building the Texas Border Wall

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, June 16th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in Austin where he detailed the key components of the State's plan to build a border wall.

Joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance and House Appropriations Chairs Jane Nelson and Gregg Bonnen, Abbott had this to say:

"The Biden Administration has abandoned its responsibilities to secure the border and Texans are suffering as a result. The problems along the border are only getting worse due to President Biden's inaction. Property is being destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled into communities throughout the state, law enforcement is having to redirect their resources, and county judges and mayors are facing skyrocketing expenses. Texas is doing more than any state has ever done to protect the border, but it is clear that more is needed. In the Biden Administration's absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done by building the border wall. Through this comprehensive public safety effort, we will secure the border, slow the influx of unlawful immigrants, and restore order in our border communities.

During the press conference, Abbott signed a letter to the Texas Facilities Commission directing them to hire a project manager to oversee construction of the wall, signed a letter authorizing the transfer for $250 million as a down payment to launch construction, and signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the immediate return of any land taken by the federal government to build the wall.

Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush also announced that border wall construction would receive emergency authorization on state lands to support completion of the border wall.

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong