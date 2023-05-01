In a move that seems straight out of a sci-fi movie, a robotic dog that can shoot flames and carry a gun was shown off at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas.

Yes, you read that right: a gun-toting, flame-throwing robot dog.

Look, we all know this is a bad idea, right? I'm all for building robots to help make human life more manageable. But we can't be strapping guns on these things! We all know where this leads.

via GIPHY

Terminators

That's right, we all know this leads to the robots taking over. Have you seen how scary artificial intelligence is getting? You pair that technology with these metallic demon dogs and things are going to get spicy.

via GIPHY

Manual override

Here's the deal. If we're going to start making robots with weaponry, there needs to be a good old-fashioned manual override button as you see in the movies. Just a big red button or switch that shuts that bad boy down.

via GIPHY

Anyway, that's our two cents. Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best comments from Reddit.

