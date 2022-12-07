Texas Dog Shot in the Head with an Arrow Expected to Survive

I know for a fact I would not be able to handle this situation if my dog came to me with an arrow in their head.

Heartbreaking story coming out of Medina County, Texas. A family had their dog shot in the head with an arrow. A few inches in another direction, the arrow would have hit Boomer in the brain and he would most likely not be with us anymore. "It hit above his cranial right above his eye, broke it, into his nasal cavity and out his ear lobe,” said Ben Gomez the owner of Boomer.

The photos above are from Ben's daughter Stacy who claims she knows who did this to Boomer in their neighborhood. The Medina County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the situation. They're using the serial numbers on the arrow to see where they came from and also dusting them for prints.

After removing the arrow, stitches were placed in the entry and exit wounds. They will be removed in a few weeks and then more tests will be done on Boomer to see how his quality of life will be. According to a video from CBS 19, Boomer will most likely be dealing with sinus issues the rest of their life from the arrow since it did pierce the naval cavity.

Get our free mobile app

Boomer was also the family's hunting dog and with no sense of smell, he will be going into an early retirement for that job. However, he will still be the great pet for the Gomez family. The family hopes whoever is responsible is charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Texas House Bill 653 and Texas Senate Bill 1724, commonly known as “Loco’s Law,” went into effect September 1, 2001, making animal cruelty a felony and punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail.

Best Dog Breeds for Wichita Falls' Summers Here is a list of dogs that love the heat and some of the names will surprise you. Since we have many days of triple digit temperatures here in Wichita Falls, decided to look them up.