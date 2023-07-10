Fatal Gun Battle Erupts at Texas Car Dealership During Fugitive Capture

A Texas car dealership became the unexpected stage for a fatal gun battle during the pursuit of a fugitive.

Bounty hunting seems like a very dangerous occupation. In some states, bounty hunters are not allowed to use guns. Texas is not one of those states.

According to this article, the video at the bottom of this page was captured in 2017. In Greenville, Texas, near Dallas, a fatal gunfight erupted between a fugitive and two men from Corpus Christi who were searching for him inside a Nissan dealership showroom, resulting in the death of all three individuals.

The Attempted Arrest

Police reported that two bounty hunters confronted their target in the office, brandishing their firearms as they issued commands. The man made an attempt to retrieve a gun from his waistband but inadvertently dropped it onto a desk. A struggle ensued, during which He successfully recovered his weapon and proceeded to discharge it. In response, the bounty hunters returned fire.

The Result

According to law enforcement, approximately 20 gunshots were discharged within a timeframe of six seconds. All three individuals involved sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to their injuries at the location.

Drugs

The man they were attempting to capture was wanted for failure to appear on a first-degree drug charge from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minneapolis. A first-degree drug charge means:

Anyone caught possessing more than 200 but less than 400 grams of a substance illegally is charged with a 1st-degree felony.

So, to break it down to the simplest of concepts, all three of these men died because the suspect had between 200 and 400 grams of an illegal substance on him, and these two bounty hunters thought that was enough of a crime to risk their lives on. But doctors can prescribe as many addiction-causing drugs as they want because it's legal. I think we've lost the war on drugs.

Anyway, click the area below to check out the video for yourself..

