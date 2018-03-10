Hack Reported at Applebee’s Restaurants Across Texas, Oklahoma + 11 Other States

If you used your card at one of these Applebee's restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, and many other states across the country within a certain time period, your name, credit or debit card number, expiration dates and card verification codes may have been compromised.

RMH Franchise Holdings announced that they recently learned about a data breach affecting certain payment cards used at the Applebee’s restaurants they own in 13 different states. The company posted a notice on their website informing guests as a precaution and to call their attention to some steps they can take to help protect themselves.

The notice from RMH includes the following statement about what happened:

The security and privacy of our guests’ payment card data remains a top priority. After discovering the incident on February 13, 2018, RMH promptly took steps to ensure that it had been contained. In addition to engaging third-party cyber security experts to assist with our investigation, RMH also notified law enforcement about the incident and will continue to cooperate in their investigation. Moving forward, RMH is continuing to closely monitor its systems and review its security measures to help prevent something like this from happening again. RMH is pleased to report that the incident has been contained and guests may use their cards with confidence at the RMH Applebee’s locations that were affected by this incident

Applebee's restaurants affected by this data breach in Texas include Wichita Falls, Lubbock, and Amarillo. Locations in Oklahoma include Lawton, Duncan, Altus, Ardmore, and Ada. See the full list below.

TEXAS

City Location Dates Affected Amarillo 2810 Soncy Rd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Amarillo 5630 W. Amarillo Blvd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Brownsville 2912 Boca Chica Blvd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Corpus Christi 6691 South Padre Island Drive December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Edinburg 1913 West Trenton Road December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Harlingen 1519 West Harrison December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Loredo 10719 International Blvd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Loredo 7601 San Dario December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Lubbock 4025 South Loop 289 December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 McAllen 514 E. Expressway 83 December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 North McAllen 4601 N. 10th Street December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Palmhurst 306 E Mile 3 Road December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Portland 1820 US 181 Frontage Rd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Weslaco 1829 W. Expressway 83 December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Wichita Falls 2911 Kemp Blvd December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018

OKLAHOMA

City Location Dates Affected Ada 1220 N. Mississippi December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Altus 3501 North Main Street December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Ardmore 2680 West Broadway December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Duncan 2002 N. US Hwy 81 December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Durant 1001 Westside Drive December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Lawton 6211 NW Cache Rd December 5, 2017 - January 2, 2018

RMH says the exact dates affected vary by location. See the full list of Applebee's locations affected by this incident here. Payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by this incident.

What You Can Do

If you see an unauthorized charge, you should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges.



For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, contact the dedicated call center by calling 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

