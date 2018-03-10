Hack Reported at Applebee’s Restaurants Across Texas, Oklahoma + 11 Other States
If you used your card at one of these Applebee's restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, and many other states across the country within a certain time period, your name, credit or debit card number, expiration dates and card verification codes may have been compromised.
RMH Franchise Holdings announced that they recently learned about a data breach affecting certain payment cards used at the Applebee’s restaurants they own in 13 different states. The company posted a notice on their website informing guests as a precaution and to call their attention to some steps they can take to help protect themselves.
The notice from RMH includes the following statement about what happened:
The security and privacy of our guests’ payment card data remains a top priority. After discovering the incident on February 13, 2018, RMH promptly took steps to ensure that it had been contained. In addition to engaging third-party cyber security experts to assist with our investigation, RMH also notified law enforcement about the incident and will continue to cooperate in their investigation. Moving forward, RMH is continuing to closely monitor its systems and review its security measures to help prevent something like this from happening again.
RMH is pleased to report that the incident has been contained and guests may use their cards with confidence at the RMH Applebee’s locations that were affected by this incident
Applebee's restaurants affected by this data breach in Texas include Wichita Falls, Lubbock, and Amarillo. Locations in Oklahoma include Lawton, Duncan, Altus, Ardmore, and Ada. See the full list below.
TEXAS
|City
|Location
|Dates Affected
|Amarillo
|2810 Soncy Rd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Amarillo
|5630 W. Amarillo Blvd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Brownsville
|2912 Boca Chica Blvd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Corpus Christi
|6691 South Padre Island Drive
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Edinburg
|1913 West Trenton Road
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Harlingen
|1519 West Harrison
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Loredo
|10719 International Blvd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Loredo
|7601 San Dario
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Lubbock
|4025 South Loop 289
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|McAllen
|514 E. Expressway 83
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|North McAllen
|4601 N. 10th Street
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Palmhurst
|306 E Mile 3 Road
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Portland
|1820 US 181 Frontage Rd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Weslaco
|1829 W. Expressway 83
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Wichita Falls
|2911 Kemp Blvd
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
OKLAHOMA
|City
|Location
|Dates Affected
|Ada
|1220 N. Mississippi
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Altus
|3501 North Main Street
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Ardmore
|2680 West Broadway
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Duncan
|2002 N. US Hwy 81
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Durant
|1001 Westside Drive
|December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
|Lawton
|6211 NW Cache Rd
|December 5, 2017 - January 2, 2018
RMH says the exact dates affected vary by location. See the full list of Applebee's locations affected by this incident here. Payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by this incident.
What You Can Do
If you see an unauthorized charge, you should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges.
For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, contact the dedicated call center by calling 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.