Hack Reported at Applebee’s Restaurants Across Texas, Oklahoma + 11 Other States

If you used your card at one of these Applebee's restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, and many other states across the country within a certain time period, your name, credit or debit card number, expiration dates and card verification codes may have been compromised.

RMH Franchise Holdings announced that they recently learned about a data breach affecting certain payment cards used at the Applebee’s restaurants they own in 13 different states. The company posted a notice on their website informing guests as a precaution and to call their attention to some steps they can take to help protect themselves.

The notice from RMH includes the following statement about what happened:

The security and privacy of our guests’ payment card data remains a top priority. After discovering the incident on February 13, 2018, RMH promptly took steps to ensure that it had been contained. In addition to engaging third-party cyber security experts to assist with our investigation, RMH also notified law enforcement about the incident and will continue to cooperate in their investigation. Moving forward, RMH is continuing to closely monitor its systems and review its security measures to help prevent something like this from happening again.

RMH is pleased to report that the incident has been contained and guests may use their cards with confidence at the RMH Applebee’s locations that were affected by this incident

Applebee's restaurants affected by this data breach in Texas include Wichita Falls, Lubbock, and Amarillo. Locations in Oklahoma include Lawton, Duncan, Altus, Ardmore, and Ada. See the full list below.

TEXAS

CityLocationDates Affected
Amarillo2810 Soncy RdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Amarillo5630 W. Amarillo BlvdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Brownsville2912 Boca Chica BlvdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Corpus Christi6691 South Padre Island DriveDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Edinburg1913 West Trenton RoadDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Harlingen1519 West HarrisonDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Loredo10719 International BlvdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Loredo7601 San DarioDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Lubbock4025 South Loop 289December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
McAllen514 E. Expressway 83December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
North McAllen4601 N. 10th StreetDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Palmhurst306 E Mile 3 RoadDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Portland1820 US 181 Frontage RdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Weslaco1829 W. Expressway 83December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Wichita Falls2911 Kemp BlvdDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018

OKLAHOMA

City LocationDates Affected
Ada1220 N. MississippiDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Altus3501 North Main StreetDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Ardmore2680 West BroadwayDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Duncan2002 N. US Hwy 81December 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Durant1001 Westside DriveDecember 6, 2017 - January 2, 2018
Lawton6211 NW Cache RdDecember 5, 2017 - January 2, 2018

RMH says the exact dates affected vary by location. See the full list of Applebee's locations affected by this incident here. Payments made online or using self-pay tabletop devices were not affected by this incident.

What You Can Do

If you see an unauthorized charge, you should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges.

For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, contact the dedicated call center by calling 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

