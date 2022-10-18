The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls in 2022

These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them.

Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.

YES! These are the rules of Halloween. Trick or treating hours? I have never heard about that in my life. Then I see all these cities throughout the country giving kids a two hour window to go have fun on Halloween. Screw that! So thank you Wichita Falls, you did the right thing here.

I can already picture some angry lady saying, "NO RULES?! THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!" Don't worry lady, I got your back. I am going to share the rules my parents taught me for Halloween. I am shocked to see some of you in Wichita Falls don't have any Halloween manners. Allow me to share them with you so you don't get eggs thrown at your house this year or in years to come.

The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls I have taken it upon myself to make a list of rules that EVERYONE should follow on Halloween night. They're broken down for rules for kids and adults. Yes, you must follow every single one for Jack Skellington will come get you on Halloween night.