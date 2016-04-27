‘Happy Birthday!’ Sign (Finally) Leads to Repaired Pothole

Got a pothole in your town that's driving you up a wall (and off the road)? Try this.

Someone in Jackson, Miss. was so fed up with a pothole that had been on a street for over two years that he placed a "Happy birthday!" sign on it.

Neighbors had called to get the problem fixed, but no one ever did anything, so the mystery person decided to get super-sarcastic with the birthday sign.

Sadly, the pothole died shortly after its birthday. It's been filled with dirt, although it has yet to be properly paved. Residents say they're crossing their fingers that happens soon, lest they're forced to celebrate a birthday for a mound of dirt.

The city is also home to smaller potholes in the area that some citizens have dubbed "little brothers" because they are smaller than the birthday one.