Second Electra Teacher Charged with Improper Relations with a Student

Two weeks after an Electra substitute teacher was arrested for improper relations with a student, a second teacher has been arrested in connection.

Megan Michelle Shed, a 28-year-old 2nd Grade teacher in Electra, turned herself in to the Wichita County Sheriff's Department earlier today, accompanied by her attorney, and booked on four counts of Improper Relations with a Student. A bond was set at $3,500 for each charge.

Shed had been on administrative leave since Electra Chief Michael Dozier investigated the initial accusations that a 19-year-old student had a physical relationship with a teacher on campus. Dozier turned the case over to the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Department as some of the sexual encounters took place outside of Electra.

As part of the investigation, 30-year-old Bobbie Shea Streit was arrested earlier this month and charged with three counts of having an improper relationship with a student after it was discovered she had a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old male student in the school's ag building. At the time of Streit's arrest, Chief Dozier identified Shed as another teacher being investigated, noting that he believed an arrest would be made soon.

Though few details have been released at this time, it is believed Shed had a relationship with the same student as Streit.