This Hard Rock Star Sounds JUST Like Frank Sinatra

Is this famous hard rocker the reincarnation of Frank Sinatra?

You might know Mark Tremonti from his work in Creed, Tremonti and Alter Bridge, but his new Frank Sinatra cover album, Tremonti Sings Sinatra, is nothing short of uncanny.

The best part? The funds he raises from his new project will benefit the National Down Syndrome Society. He's doing this to hopefully inspire other celebrities with a platform to do something out of their comfort zones to raise money for charity.

His vocals are striking in their similarity to Ol' Blue Eyes, and he actually worked with members of Sinatra's band along with the "My Way" singer's musical director, Mike Smith.

At first, Tremonti planned on finding local talent but it wasn't until his manager revealed that his old teacher was a touring member of Sinatra's band that he got the idea to go a more authentic route.

His connection to the legendary musician doesn't end there. He was actually able to visit the Golden Nugget's dressing room that Sinatra used and customized.

"When he was touring back then, the promoter promised him or he had asked the promoter to build him his own dressing room," Tremonti recalled to Loudwire. "So it is totally made to his liking and his specs. I think a funny little side note is he liked carpeted bathrooms around the toilets. That’d be a little weird nowadays. But the bathroom is all carpeted, and it’s just a really cool area. I must’ve taken a thousand pictures of that room."

While his new project is quite the amazing jazz feat, rock fans don't have to worry about his future with his bands. This year he is touring with both Alter Bridge and Tremonti.

Tremonti Sings Sinatra album releases on May 27 and is available for pre-order.