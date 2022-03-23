Study Says This is The Most Popular Road Trip Snack in Texas
I don’t know about you, but I love road tripping.
There’s just something about getting out and exploring the countryside. And for me, it’s just as much about the journey as it is the destination.
One thing we can probably agree on is that if the trip is going to take more than an hour or two, snacks are a must. My family and I usually load up on “road food” like beef sticks, cheese sticks, chips, Little Debbie’s, etc., when we hit the highway.
With that being said, I have to say I was a little surprised at the results of a study conducted to determine the most popular road trip snack in each state.
Not that I was surprised at the most popular snack overall – potato chips. Not only are chips tasty, but they’re also extremely portable, making them perfect for the road.
The big surprise to me is that the study found rice cakes to be the most popular road trip snack in seven states, including Texas.
Nothing against rice cakes. It’s just that they’ve never come to mind while gearing up for a road trip. But when I think about it, they’re portable and not very messy, making them a pretty good choice for snacking on the go.
Here’s the one snack that doesn’t make any sense to me when it comes to road-tripping – hummus. Believe it or not, hummus was found to be the most popular road trip snack in three states.
Don’t get me wrong, I like hummus. But I can’t imagine balancing driving down the highway with dipping chips into a tub of hummus. I would get it all over the place.
The Most Popular Road Trip Snacks
- Potato Chips
- Combos
- Rice Cakes
- Sour Patch Kids
- Sunflower Seeds
- Hummus
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Popcorn
- Pork Rinds
