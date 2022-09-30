Has America Already Become a Socialistic State?

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

The number one problem faced by our founders as they crafted this new nation was, "how can we achieve a government that ensures to individuals the freedom that God gave us while at the same time control the governing administration once it has been elected to power?"

The structure chosen by the founders for this purpose was to divide government into several groupings, each group entrusted with a separate set of functions — separate the states and the federal government. This was obviously and admittedly so that all power would not be committed into one set of hands.

In his 1955 book "The Decline of the American Republic," journalist John T. Flynn writes: “The individual state is a recognized republic endowed with all the authority of government save such faculties as it has deliberately delegated to the central government."

With this in mind, consider the fact that the federal government was equipped with severely limited powers, enumerated in Article 1 Section 8 of the Constitution. These number about 20, inclusive of such items as a national armed service; it is supreme in relations with foreign governments; it protects the nation from invasion, etc. All other items were reserved specifically to the states.

To put it succinctly:

1. The federal government has no powers save those specifically granted to it by the states.

2. The individual states have all the remaining powers of government save those specifically denied them by the Constitution.

What has happed to this simple structure? In a word — it has been completely demolished. Beginning with the administration of President Woodrow Wilson, then President Franklin D. Roosevelt and President Lyndon B. Johnson, our nation set out on the high seas of an all-powerful federal government, and even now powerful forces are pushing us into a global government. Where else could this end, but in socialism/communism?

The top-down control of Marxist communism, never dreamed of by the founders, but currently practiced our leaders, specifically President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the current time, should worry the average American who has not pickled his or her mind by filthy entertainment or university Marxist professorships.

The Green New Deal

Biden and the Democrats openly plan the Green New Deal which will add $2 trillion to “transform the energy infrastructure” of America. The name of the bill itself refers back to FDR’s socialistic New Deal which every Supreme Court justice found “unconstitutional” when the program was first proposed. The Green New Deal is an all-out effort by the Democrats to force every individual in our country to be “carbon free” by 2035. Its real goal is to push socialism over the finish line.

Going green will not be an option for the American businesses and populace. Like all forms of socialism, this “green communism” is nothing less than the total government control of all human activity. That this is the goal of the neo-con Republicans and Democrat globalists is a matter of clear record.

Consider the United Nations’ Agenda 21 proposal to which American leaders are committed, now morphed into Agenda 2030.

Gerald Kruger wrote in his 2019 column for Aberdeen News: "Agenda 21 proposes an array of actions which are intended to be implemented by every person on Earth…It calls for specific changes in the activities of all people… Effective execution of Agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced — a major shift in the priorities of both governments and individuals and an unprecedented redeployment of human and financial resources. This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level."

What is the difference in this and totalitarian communist China where forcible sterilization is foisted upon various cultural groups in order to erase those cultures? The Chinese government has forcibly detained more than a million Uighur people in concentration camps - referred to as "re-education" camps to the Chinese government - where they are forcibly sterilized.

There is only one methodology by which such goals, whether it be forced sterilization, or forced “going green” can occur. That methodology is an all-powerful government. That this is where we are in America, no informed person can deny. The past 100 years has transformed our Republic into a gigantic socialistic state which has its grips on every individual. Biden and the Democrats are just trying to put the finishing touches on it.