Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year

I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year.

If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.

I have written countless times about the drive ins in our area. I highly recommend you check them out. Looks like an old drive in up in Oklahoma is getting ready to reopen. Thanks to our friends at Cinema Treasures, I can do some research on the old Tee Pee Drive In over in Salpulpa, Oklahoma. Just north of Oklahoma City, the original drive in opened back in 1950.

It looks like they ceased operations back in 1999. Since 2021, new owners have been working to revive the Tee Pee Drive In. The plan is to be ready for the Spring of 2023. The owners just shared a photo of the new sign going in today and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Now this particular drive in would be a bit of drive for me to go check out. I assume they will be doing double features like most drive ins. So a drive home after that would be rough. Good news, is that this place will also be an Airbnb when it opens.

I have no idea what it will cost to spend the night at the drive in, but it looks like a lot of fun for a drive in junkie like myself. It looks like someone is putting in a lot of work to get this place up and running again. There is nothing better than a night at drive in and I think everybody should make a couple of trips to one every year.

